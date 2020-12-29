हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's vacation picture in bikini is burning up Instagram; see her hourglass figure

Disha Patani has over 41.2 million fans on Instagram alone. 

Disha Patani&#039;s vacation picture in bikini is burning up Instagram; see her hourglass figure
Photo: Instagram/dishapatani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who is known for her stunning pictures, has dropped another one on Instagram on Tuesday (December 29, 2020) after her vacation.

The social media sensation and a fitness freak has shared a gorgeous picture in a bikini with her 41.2 million fans on Instagram. 

Disha Patani, who will reportedly be next seen in 'Radhe', alongside Salman Khan, posted a picture in a yellow bikini on a surfboat and wrote, "Aquaman feels".

Disha Bikini picture

The smoking hot picture has already spread like fire and has garnered close to 20 lakh likes within 8 hours.

The 28-year old keeps sharing her pictures from the vacations, film and ad shoots on her social media platforms.

Check out some of her other viral beach pictures that have attracted more than 2 million people:

Disha Bikini photo

Disha Bikini picture

Disha Patani Bikini picture

The actress was also recently reportedly holidaying in the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha PataniDisha Patani photosDisha Patani Instagram
Next
Story

Shruti Seth undergoes emergency surgery, urges fans to take care of their health
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Hathras Case: CBI claims in chargesheet, UP police careless in investigation