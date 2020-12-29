Disha Patani's vacation picture in bikini is burning up Instagram; see her hourglass figure

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who is known for her stunning pictures, has dropped another one on Instagram on Tuesday (December 29, 2020) after her vacation.

The social media sensation and a fitness freak has shared a gorgeous picture in a bikini with her 41.2 million fans on Instagram.

Disha Patani, who will reportedly be next seen in 'Radhe', alongside Salman Khan, posted a picture in a yellow bikini on a surfboat and wrote, "Aquaman feels".

The smoking hot picture has already spread like fire and has garnered close to 20 lakh likes within 8 hours.

The 28-year old keeps sharing her pictures from the vacations, film and ad shoots on her social media platforms.

Check out some of her other viral beach pictures that have attracted more than 2 million people:

The actress was also recently reportedly holidaying in the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.