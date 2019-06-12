Disha Patani's workout videos will make you want to hit the gym right away—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner in every sense and makes heads turn the moment she steps out in the city. With her perfectly toned body and that million dollar smile, Disha rules many hearts and has over 21.9 million followers on Instagram.

The diva is quite active on the social media app and her posts often go viral.

In the Wednesday motivation spirit, check out these videos of the 'Baaghi 2' actress in which she can be seen working out. We bet these will make you want to hit the gym right away!

On the work front, Disha will soon share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang'. The actress is busy shooting for the film these days and keeps us posted by sharing deets on Instagram stories.

Disha's latest outing, 'Bharat', was a box office success. She played a trapeze artist in the film which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.