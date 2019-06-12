close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's workout videos will make you want to hit the gym right away—Watch

On the work front, Disha will soon share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang'.

Disha Patani&#039;s workout videos will make you want to hit the gym right away—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a stunner in every sense and makes heads turn the moment she steps out in the city. With her perfectly toned body and that million dollar smile, Disha rules many hearts and has over 21.9 million followers on Instagram.

The diva is quite active on the social media app and her posts often go viral.

In the Wednesday motivation spirit, check out these videos of the 'Baaghi 2' actress in which she can be seen working out. We bet these will make you want to hit the gym right away!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha will soon share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang'. The actress is busy shooting for the film these days and keeps us posted by sharing deets on Instagram stories.

Disha's latest outing, 'Bharat', was a box office success. She played a trapeze artist in the film which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Tags:
Disha PataniDisha Patani workout videoBharat
Next
Story

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma bags his first international project

Must Watch

PT31M2S

Watch Debate: Is linking of madrasas to mainstream education not acceptable by Maulanas?