Disha Salian's father writes to Mumbai police over mental harassment of family by media

New Delhi: In a sensational twist to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Mumbai police is now digging out information related to the mysterious death of his former manager Disha Salian, who died on June 8, 2020.

After massive social media outrage over the callous investigation in both the cases, once again Disha Salian's name has come up and people are linking the two deaths with a possible connection.

However, Disha's father Satish Salian has written to Dilip Yadav, Additional Commissioner of Police, Malwani District, Malad, Maharashtra over mental harassment of family and consequent victimisation of deceased daughter Disha by media and journalists.

The father wrote in the letter, "We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do no suspect anyone with foul play."

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is seeking information or evidence related to the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian for a thorough investigation in the case.

Disha, allegedly jumped off a high-rise Mumbai building on June 8 and was found dead.

Malvani Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Salian's case, an official said, adding that they have initiated an investigation into her death, as per PTI report.

There are various reports appearing on social media, newspapers and TV channels about Salian's death. The police are trying to get more information in the case and want to verify those reports, he said.

Hence, the police have appealed to people to come forward with information or evidence, which is in any form related to the case, for an in-depth probe, the official said.

People having any relevant information can approach additional commissioner of police, Mumbai-North region, deputy commissioner of police (zone-11), assistant commissioner of police, Malvani division, or senior inspector of Malvani police station at their respective offices, or through phone or e-mail, he said.

