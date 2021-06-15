हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rapper Divine

Divine's debut album 'Kohinoor' achieves multi-platinum status

The rapper describes his debut effort as one of his most personal projects, and that being recognised for something one cherishes was always special.

Divine&#039;s debut album &#039;Kohinoor&#039; achieves multi-platinum status
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: "Kohinoor", the debut album of rapper Divine, has achieved multi-platinum status.

While "Kohinoor" has been certified 20-times platinum, the reggaeton-infused single "Chal Bombay" from the album has gone 30-times platinum as of March 2021.

The rapper describes his debut effort as one of his most personal projects, and that being recognised for something one cherishes was always special.

"Kohinoor has been one of my most personal projects till date as it allowed me the opportunity to express myself authentically and narrate my story to the world unwaveringly. It truly feels special to be recognised and appreciated for something that holds so much meaning and value for me. Onwards and upwards, world domination is the goal!" said Divine.

Released in 2019, the eight-track album features hip-hop elites like Grammy Award-winning ill Wayno, New York rapper Dave East, old-time collaborators Phenom aka Pinaki Rattan and Gully Gang associates like Shah Rule, Aavrutti and D'Evil, and Carnatic singer-songwriter Sid Sriram.

"Divine is the first hip-hop artiste in the region to achieve a multiple-platinum status for his greatly acknowledged debut album 'Kohinoor' and national chart-busting single 'Chal Bombay'. To say I'm chuffed, would be an understatement, because no one truly deserves this more than Divine," said Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, Universal Music Group (India and South Asia), while handing over the plaques to the rapper for his album and single.

"Divine's a superstar and someone we believe will continue to front Indian hip-hop at a global level for many more milestones like these," said Peter Bittenbender, CEO, Mass Appeal, which released the album in partnership with Gully Gang.

