Divya Agarwal Slams Trolls Amid Cheating Allegations, Says Break-Up With Varun Sood Was The 'Toughest Part Of Her Life'

New Delhi: Seems like Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s feud after their break-up is never ending. Reacting to his allegations of cheating, Divya finally opened up and said that it has been the toughest phase of her life. In an interview with Times of India, Divya said, “I don’t understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our break-up, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now."

Divya also reacted to Varun’s sister Akshita’s allegations and added, “They have been asking my manager about the gifts since many days. During our three-year courtship, there were many gifts and cards exchanged, one does not keep a count of all that. Now, even after I returned the jewellery, the phone calls to my manager haven’t stopped! I am tired of arguing over Twitter. From losing a parent to a bitter break-up, this has been the toughest phase of my life. There was a reason I decided to break up. Why are people asking about things like infidelity now?”

Divya also responded to the allegations of being called a gold-digger and said if she were after someone’s money, then she would not have worked so hard in her career. Earlier, during the promotions of his how on Twitter, when Varun was asked if he cheated in the relationship, he said, ‘I didn’t’.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality shows ‘Ace Of Space’ and ‘Spiltsvilla and started dating. Last, they announced their break-up. Meanwhile, in December last year, Divya got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.