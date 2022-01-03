हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Divya Dutta recalls meeting Salman Khan for the 1st time with throwback pic!

It's a nostalgic Monday for actor Divya Dutta as she travelled back in time and dropped a throwback picture with Salman Khan.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's a nostalgic Monday for actor Divya Dutta as she travelled back in time and dropped a throwback picture with Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Divya penned a sweet note, recalling her meeting with Salman for the first time ever.

 

"Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! And the similar pose! A few years later ,wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life. love u @beingsalmankhan," she wrote.

In the image, Divya and her brother can be seen standing next to the 'Dabangg' star.

Divya's post has garnered several likes and comments.

Reacting to the image, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, "so cute."

"Hahaha ...this is super cute. Look at your expressions," another one commented.

For the unversed, Divya and Salman have worked together in films such as 'Veergati', and 'Baghban'.

 

