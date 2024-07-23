Divya Khossla Remembers Tishaa Kumar, Shares Unseen Beautiful Family Pics

New Delhi: Actress-producer Divya Khossla took to her social media handle and posted a heartfelt tribute to the very young Tishaa Kumar - daughter of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar. The 20-year-ols Tishaa breathed her last on July 18, 2024. She was battling cancer, reportedly.

Divya wrote in the caption of her tribute post: Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss #tishaakumar #OmShanti

T-Series had previously released a statement on Tishaa Kumar's sudden unfortunate demise, stating, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected."

As per media reports, Tishaa was battling the deadly C-Word and her family had taken her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday.

Tishaa's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). Bollywood celebs including Riteish Deshmukh, actress Saiee Manjrekar, along with Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Kartik Aarya, Anil Kapoor and the Nadiadwala family among many others came to pay their last respects.

Krishan Kumar, who had an unsuccessful acting career in the 1990s, took over the management of T-Series after Gulshan Kumar's demise in 1997. Gulshan’s son, Bhushan Kumar, later assumed control and is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series.

May her soul rest in peace.