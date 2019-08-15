close

Independence Day

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Independence Day at an orphanage

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Independence Day at an orphanage

Mumbai: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared photographs and videos of her Independence Day celebration on Thursday with children at an orphanage.

In two images, the "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actress is seen saluting with kids.

"Celebration with an orphanage that strives to make coming generation independent and self-sufficient. #FutureGen #IndependenceDay," she wrote, as a caption to the pics.

She also hoisted the Tricolour with children.

Divyanka, dressed in ethnic wear, enjoyed dance performances by the kids, too.

 

