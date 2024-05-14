Divyanka Tripathi Prays At Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga Temple With Hubby Vivek Dahiya, Shares Pics

Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Tuesday shared some divine glimpses from her visit to Lord Shiva Temple along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, sharing how her fans are an integral part of their prayers.

Divyanka, who recently visited her hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to cast her vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, where the couple can be seen praying at a temple.

However, the actress did not disclose the temple's location.

The pictures show Divyanka wearing a navy blue suit, while Vivek opted for a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans. They are seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva, and Goddess Durga.

The post is captioned: "Om Namah Shivay... Om Durgay Namah... Sri Ganeshay Namah. While we pray for our loved ones, YOU are an integral part of our prayers."

On the work front, she last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show is streaming on Sony LIV.