Diwali 2020: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma lights up the internet with her vibrant pics

Pregnant Anushka Sharma's smile in her postcard-worthy pictures from Diwali celebrations has lit up Instagram. Anushka celebrated Diwali in Mumbai while her cricketer husband Virat Kohli is in Australia for an upcoming series.

Anushka chose to wear white for Diwali and needless to say, she looked gorgeous. The mom-to-be radiated pregnancy glow in a white suit with light patchwork and aced her look with golden earrings.

"Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali," Anushka captioned her post.

Take a look:

Anushka recently returned to Mumbai. She had accompanied Virat to the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they shared on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will complete three years of marital bliss in December 2020. They married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017.