Diwali 2020: Pics from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sara Ali Khan and other stars' celebrations

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 14, like all of us, Bollywood, too, was immersed in the festive spirit. Social media currently is flooded with pictures from Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh and many other stars' Diwali celebrations.

This year, due to the pandemic, it was a low-key Diwali celebration for B-Town and they spent time with their family and loved ones

Take a look at Bollywood stars' Diwali celebrations:

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh recycled his mother's old sari for his kids' Diwali outfits.

On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped and an elaborate puja is performed in the evening, praying for good health, wealth and prosperity. Diwali or Deepawali is one of the major festivals celebrated in the country. People light up their houses with lamps, diyas and other decorative items. Rangoli designs can be seen outside houses, flower decorations and abundant sweets are stacked up for guests.

