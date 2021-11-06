Diwali 2021: Aishwarya Rai to Navya Naveli – Big B shares glimpse of his family picture!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a family picture and fans are elated after seeing the complete Bachchan family in one frame.

In the picture, we can see Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seating on the left with Aaradhya sitting in between them. Sweta Nanda's son Agastya and sister-in-law Natasha Nanda also joined the family picture being on the right side of the frame.

Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is seen seated on the floor near Big B and Jaya Bachchan, who were sitting in the main frame of the picture.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Amitabh wrote, “Family prays and celebrates together ..

इस पावन अफ़सर पर , शुभकामनाएँ ~

दीपावली मंगलमय हो..”

Clad in a traditional wear, the whole Bachchan clan looked beautiful as always.

On the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects in his kitty. Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra are among them. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for Goodbye in Mumbai.

He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and was released in 2020.