Priyanka Chopra

Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra lights up Instagram with mesmerising pics in floral lehenga!

On the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra shared stunning clicks of herself in a beautiful lehenga and mirror blouse on Instagram.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas lit up her fans' Instagram feed with glowing pictures of her Diwali outfit and we're all hearts for it.

The 'Quantico' actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday (November 4) to share mesmerising clicks of herself in a sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set designed by Arpita Mehta.

She wished her fans a happy Diwali in her caption. Priyanka wrote, "Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

Take a look at her post:

 

Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas, like always, dropped a loving comment on her Instagram post. The musician reacted to his wife's Diwali post with a fire emoji. The post has over 400,000k likes so far.

On the work front, her upcoming projects include the rom-com Text For You and the spy-thriller series Citadel. She also makes a special appearance on Matrix 4: Resurrections. The actress will also be part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick have joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits that is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.

