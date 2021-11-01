हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra clicks quirky selfie with Sophie Turner at Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her Sunday night with Sophie Turner and Danielle at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon premiere on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra clicks quirky selfie with Sophie Turner at Jonas Brothers Family Roast
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture posing with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner as they had a reunion of sorts while attending the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on streaming platform Netflix.

Priyanka shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

The Indian actress is seen taking a selfie while posing with Danielle and Sophie, their father-in-law is seen seated at a distance and focused on what's happening on stage.

Priyanka

She captioned it: "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don`t miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!"

She also shared a candid picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories and called it "My happy place".

