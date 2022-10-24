NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar drops video performing 'aarti', calls it 'best day of year'

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be next seen in 'Ram Setu, on Momday extended Diwali greetings to his fans with a video. The actor is seen offering his prayers to the Gods. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar drops video performing 'aarti', calls it 'best day of year'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar on Monday (October 24) greeted his fans and loved fans on the occasion of Diwali. The actor took to Twitter and dropped a video where he is seen performing aarti at the temple in his Mumbai office. 

Akshay is facing his back towards the camera and is seen holding the aarti thali. He is seen dressed in a maroon kurta and white pyjamas. The video also features his wife Twinkle Khanna, who looks pretty in a light pink-beige suit. The photos and idols of gods are beautifully decked with flowers, leaves and light 

A few other people are also seen attending the aarti. 

Taking to Twitter, Akshay extended his Diwali greeting in Hindi: 

Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Cuttputli' which recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar received over 50 million views. He was also seen on the big screen in family-drama 'Raksha Bandhan'. Akshay is one of the busiest actors of the film industry and has a number of projects lined up for release. It includes names such as 'Ram Setu', 'OMG 2', 'Gorkha' and 'Capsule Gill' among others.

