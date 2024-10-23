Diwali Bash 2024: Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput & Other Celebs Arrived In Style

Mumbai: Diwali festivities have begun in full swing. And the celebrities are on their fashion run as they attend the Diwali party of Bollywood’s most favourite designer Manish Malhotra. To begin with Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she repeated her Mehendi function outfit.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stun together as they arrive in style

Sidharth and Kiara are the most good-looking couple in town and when they arrive together they create fireworks. Sid and Kiara dressed in a bronze glittery outfit are serving total fashion and couple goals.

Make way for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira arrived in matching outfits and we like what they were wearing. Shahid and Mira complimented each other so well that you cannot take your eyes off them.

Alia Bhatt repeats her Mehendi function outfit at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Alia did it again, she is setting fashion goals and how. After repeating her wedding saree, she reword her Mehendi function outfit and looked a total pataka in a pink Lehenga.

Suhana Khan steals attention with her dazzling outfit in red

Suhana Khan looked uber gorgeous in a shimmery red saree. The Archies actress is definitely setting higher fashion goals.

The OG Queen Rekha too graced the Diwali



Manish Malhotra is extremely close to veteran diva Rekha. And she makes sure to grace his parties. And look at her how stunning she is at this age.

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar and more celebs too were present.