Diwali Party: Katrina Kaif Spells Elegance In Traditional Brown Ensemble, Turns Heads With Her Stunning Festive Look

New Delhi: Diwali is here and B-Town is giving out major festive vibes. The festival started with Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and last night, celebs were spotted at Producer Ramesh Taurani's party dressed in ethnics. Many popular faces including Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh showed up for the party but the one look that made heads turn was of the OG Katrina Kaif.

'Tiger 3' actress Katrina Kaif arrived at the party in a traditional brown ensemble and took over. She looked stunning in the sequined number which she paired with her signature makeup look and her infectious smile. The actress finished off with minimal jewelry, a bindi and untied hair.

Katrina looked absolutely stunning in the festive look and her pictures and videos from last night are now going viral. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Genuine beauty," "Kat in traditionals is love," added another one. A third one commented, "Beautiful doll." "Most stunning," added another social media user.

Katrina's 'Tiger 3' co-star Saman Khan also showed up at the party in his casual best. Ditching traditional ensembles, he opted for a yellow shirt, paired with distressed jeans for a cool look.

Salman Khan is returning as the OG spy of Bollywood in 'Tiger 3' and the roar of his arrival is making noise around the corners. Katrina Kaif's Zoya is unmissable and fans are super excited to see their favourite duo back on-screen.

'Tiger 3' is already setting its feat at the Box Office as the advance booking windows are showing phenomenal response. Salman Khan's stardom is showing its power resulting in roaring advance bookings coming in for the film that too without any promotions. This indeed says it all that, the film will register a marvelous opening on this Diwali.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.