topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
DJ KHALED

DJ Khaled gets teary-eyed at Mecca- WATCH

Khaled, who is known for tracks such as 'I'm the one', 'Wild thoughts' and 'Higher', shared a string of pictures and videos from his visit of the Ka'aba.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Grammy Award-winner DJ Khaled visited Mecca for Umrah and said that the moment he walked into Mecca, his eyes welled up.
  • Khaled, who is known for tracks such as 'I'm the one', 'Wild thoughts' and 'Higher', shared a string of pictures and videos from his visit of the Ka'aba.

Trending Photos

DJ Khaled gets teary-eyed at Mecca- WATCH

New Delhi: Grammy Award-winner DJ Khaled visited Mecca for Umrah and said that the moment he walked into Mecca, his eyes welled up.

Khaled, who is known for tracks such as 'I'm the one', 'Wild thoughts' and 'Higher', shared a string of pictures and videos from his visit of the Ka'aba.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

He wrote: "The second I walked in Mecca, tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy. I wanted to go to Mecca to pray and to give gratitude to Allah my whole life. I prayed for the world for more love, for more life, more peace, more joy, more health and protection for all of us. GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here & GOD DID !!!!!!!

DJ Khaled, is an American DJ, record executive, record producer and rapper. Khaled first gained recognition as a radio host in the 1990s, and translated his popularity by working with hip hop collective Terror Squad as a DJ for their live performances.

After gaining production credits on the group's material, Khaled released his debut studio album 'Listennn... the Album' in 2006, which earned gold certification. He followed it with 'We the Best' (2007), which contained the top 20 single 'I'm So Hood'. His other two releases 'We Global' (2008) and 'Victory' (2010) charted in the top ten on the U.S. Billboard 200, with the latter containing the single 'All I Do Is Win', which was eventually certified triple platinum.

Live Tv

DJ KhaledDJ Khaled songsDJ Khaled songDJ Khaled musicDJ Khaled at MeccaBollywood stars at Mecca

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections