DJ Pulse Toronto Doing Wonders In Bollywood Music

New Delhi: Born and raised in Muscat, a well-known DJ named DJ Pulse Toronto has always called the Middle East home. He has performed frequently and is well-known in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. On stage DJ Pulse Toronto goes by Prableen Singh as his real name. According to him, Bollywood music is his specialty and the genre most piques his interest.

Prableen has made a big impression in Bollywood by performing live on stage with well-known people like Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, and Imran Khan.

In addition to DJing, he has ventured into artist management and destination wedding planning. In Dubai and Muscat, DJ Pulse Muscat and his crew handled numerous high-profile destination weddings.

He has close ties to Mumbai and arranges Bollywood celebrities for performances throughout the Middle East. In general, it shouldn't come as a surprise that DJ pulse holds unrivalled dominance in the industry. DJ Pulse on being in this dynamic professional quoted that “Music is always a way for people to connect. It reaches the core of the mind through the beats, transcending languages and cultures.”

Further, he said that he feels more and more motivated when he sees people radiating such positive energy because DJing has helped him spread a lot of happiness across different sorts of cultures and communities. "Music speaks when words fail," as the saying goes, is one of the best ways to relieve stress. In addition, finding out more about him reveals that he possesses the characteristics of an outstanding musician.