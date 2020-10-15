Do you know 'Anupamaa' actress Madalsa Sharma's connection with Mithun Chakraborty's family? Check out her ravishing pics too

New Delhi: Actress Madalsa Sharma is making the spotlight follow her on Instagram with her ravishing photos. Madalsa currently appears on the TV show 'Anupamaa', headlined by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. She has been part of various films, including south projects, but 'Anupamaa' marks her debut on television.

Madalsa is director Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma's daughter. Sheela is best-known for her roles in films such as 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'. But do you know Madalsa's connection with actor Mithun Chakraborty's family?

Madalsa Sharma is married to Mithun Chakraborty's actor-son Mimoh Chakraborty. They tied the knot in 2018.

Take a look at Madalsa's photos here:

Madalsa Sharma debuted in the film industry with 2009's Telugu project 'Fitting Master' while the 2011 movie 'Angel' marked her entry in Bollywood. 'Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke' is her last Hindi film.