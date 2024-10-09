Do you know? Rishab Shetty Is The Only Actor And Director To Win National Award For Both Best Actor & Best Popular Film

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty made waves with the release of Kantara. The actor not only won the hearts of the masses but also dominated the box office with the phenomenal success of the film.

While he brought forth an immensely captivating story, he also presented strong content from regional cinema, showcasing its creative brilliance. The film's success, which earned multiple National Awards, has made Rishab the first actor-director to win National Awards for both Best Actor and Best Popular Film.

Have A Look At The Post:

Rishab captioned the post, ''What started as a vision has turned into a journey filled with love, passion, and belief. Today, as we stand proud with the National Award, our hearts are overflowing with gratitude.''



''This honor isn’t just ours- it’s a reflection of your unconditional support, your love that carried us through every step. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making this dream a reality. Kantara is as much your story as it is ours. We are forever grateful.'' the post concluded.

Rishab wrote, acted, and directed Kantara, being the driving force behind this cinematic wonder. The film showcased his vision, leaving everyone stunned with its massive success.

At the 70th National Film Awards for 2022, Kantara secured the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Best Actor. With this, Rishab becomes the first actor-director to win National Awards in both categories — Best Actor and Best Popular Film — for a single film, Kantara.

The actor received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is currently focused on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.