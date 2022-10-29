topStories
AYUSHMANN KHURANNA

'Doctor G' star Ayushmann Khurrana sets internet on fire with his latest shirtless picture

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his brilliant acting and quality of roles, surprised his fans with his latest photo.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 11:02 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday (October 28) night set temperatures soaring by posting his shirtless image.He posted the hot picture with a quirky caption. 

"May I come in? Oh I'm already in. Time for some action. Jald hi kuch bataungi ki agli dafa kab aunga," Ayushmann captioned the post. As soon as Ayushmann dropped the picture, fans and members of the film industry went gaga over it.Tiger Shroff dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

"Hottest," a social media user wrote.

"Hayeee hot," a netizen commented.

"Matlab kya," veteran actor Neena Gupta commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Doctor G', which opened to mixed reviews. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' and 'An Action Hero'.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen." 

 

