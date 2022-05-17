New Delhi: Zara Phythian, who featured in 2016 Marvel film ‘Doctor Strange’ and her Taekwondo master-husband, Victor Marke have been convicted in a case of sexual abuse of a 13 year-old minor girl from 2005 to 2008. While Zara is sentenced to 8 years in jail, her husband has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. Victor, according to the judge, was the “driving force behind the abuse” committed by Zara.

BBC News quoted the judge Mark Watson as telling Phythian during the judgement, “Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age.” The judge also said that Marke was the “driving force behind the abuse”.

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke had 14 allegations of sexual activity with the then minor. The victim also claimed that the couple used to play a game of ‘dare’ with her, reported Nottinghamshire Post.

Zara Phythian played the role of Brunette Zealot in Doctor Strange, which had actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. She also starred in Tribal Get Out Alive (2020) and Accident Man 2 (2022).