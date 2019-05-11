close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Don't have interest in giving answers: Ranbir Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut's apolitical comment

Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor for not sharing his opinion on political matters and the latter Saturday said he has no interest in reacting to the "Queen" actor's claims.

Don&#039;t have interest in giving answers: Ranbir Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut&#039;s apolitical comment

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor for not sharing his opinion on political matters and the latter Saturday said he has no interest in reacting to the "Queen" actor's claims.

Kangana had called out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir for maintaining silence on social and political issues. 

"Whatever anyone's asks me I do answer it. I don't have any interest in giving answers to these questions. People can say whatever they want. I know who I am and what I say," Ranbir told reporters here at an event.

Kangana had also said that both Ranbir and Alia are too old to be called young actors.

Meanwhile, reacting on the demise of veteran acting coach Roshan Taneja, Ranbir said he was deeply saddened. Taneja passed away Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 87. 

"He is such a great legend of our industry. He had taught acting to my father. Before I had started working on 'Sawaariya' I had done some classes with him. He was a great talent. He was a boon for our film industry. May his soul rest in peace," Ranbir said.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif raises the mercury in this BTS video from 'Elle' magazine shoot—Watch

Must Watch

PT40M6S

Taal Thok Ke: Navjot Singh Sidhu's racist comment on Modi