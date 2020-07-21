Don't know this 'new' Kangana Ranaut, says Anurag Kashyap, calls an interview of hers 'scary'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has been making waves on social media after she levelled some serious allegations against a few people in the film industry in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. And, over the weekend, she gave another explosive interview to a news channel and called out some A-listers for promoting nepotism and favouritism in the movie business.

Kangana has been trending and trending on social media with a section of internet speaking for her and another is against her. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap added his opinion to the Kangana vs Bollywood controversy and in a series of tweets said that he "doesn't know this Kangana."

He shared an old video clip of Kangana talking about her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', which was marred by controversy when it released. Kangana was then accused of not giving due credit to the film's director Krish and reducing a few actors' screen time.

"I saw Kangana's interview yesterday. She once used to be a very good friend of mine. She used to encourage me by coming in my films. But now I don't know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which was shared just after the release of Manikarnika," Anurag Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.

He further added that success and fame affect the 'insider and outsider' equally. Before 2015, I had never heard Kangana saying "learn from me, be like me," and from then to now, she calls out everyone who is not in her team.

The filmmaker mentioned that Kangana sits in the edit room with the directors and cuts the roles of her co-stars. "She is talking nonsense, I can't tolerate her now," he said.

Read Anurag Kashyap's tweets here:

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

अपने सभी निर्देशकों को जो गाली देती है , जो एडिट में बैठ कर , सभी सह कलाकारों के रोल काटती है । जिसके साथ उसके कोई भी पुराने निर्देशक जो सभी कंगना को सराहते थे , उसके साथ काम करने से दूर भागते हैं । यह ताक़त जो कंगना को लगता है उसने कमायी है, दूसरों को दबाने की .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

As per Anurag Kashyap, he had sent a personal message to Kangana last year, which she had put on Twitter. (Her team operates her social media accounts). Since then, he has stopped sending messages to the actress and their conversation mostly happens on Twitter.