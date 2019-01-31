हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soha Ali Khan

Don't like my daughter being clicked: Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan says she does not like her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu being clicked by the shutterbugs.

Don&#039;t like my daughter being clicked: Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan says she does not like her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu being clicked by the shutterbugs.

"A child is known for their innocence at such an age. Being constantly surrounded by cameras and shutterbugs makes the child lose this innocence that must be treasured. It`s terrifying and worrying to say the least," Soha said on Ishq 104.8 FM`s show "What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan". 

The 40-year-old actress, who was speaking to her sister-in-law Kareena on the radio show, added: "I don`t like my daughter Inaaya being clicked." 

She said there "is absolutely no privacy. Such things affect the growth of a child".

Soha was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3". 

