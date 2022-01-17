Don't touch Ira Khan: Fan leaves message for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, latter responds with funny clip

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating each other for a long time now. Their mushy love-filled photos have several times set the internet on fire. However, it looks like one of their fans was not pleased seeing their PDA. The fan, responding to one of Nupur's Instagram stories featuring Ira Khan, wrote, "Ira is my love, don’t touch."

The message prompted Nupur to drop a funny video featuring his girlfriend Ira Khan. The clip shows Nupur reading the text and then walking up to Ira, who was busy with work. Nupur then touches her with his finger and walks away, only to return within seconds and planting a peck on her cheek. This leaves her cracking up.

Nupur's followers took to the comments section and shared their reactions. "Too funny! So you popeye," one wrote. "I love how he looks at her after reading a message… No words just that look cracked me up!" another commented.

"But her Acting to Do nothing in front of the laptop is So Awesomely fake," added another, referring to Ira.

Ira Khan is the eldest child of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She has been quite vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, and often drops photos and videos with him.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February last year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

