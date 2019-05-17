Don't want to take pressure of performing well: Kirti Kulhari

New Delhi: Actress Kirti Kulhari doesn't want to take on the pressure of performing well in her next project as she says that it doesn't work well with her.

This year, it was a great start for Kirti as she enjoyed the success of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Four More Shots Please!". She won Best Actor (Female) Award in the short film category of Filmfare Awards for her short film "Maya".

"I had great start to the year if we look at it... With 'Uri...' and 'Four More Shots' becoming such a big success in their own right. If something has worked for you, then there is this unsaid pressure around you, which sort of comes to you to some extent and you kind of take it upon yourself thinking that maybe people expect things to work," Kirti told IANS.

But the actress avoids taking pressure.

"While people might have expectations, I feel what I am doing from my side is avoiding putting my own pressure on myself about performing well at the box office. In fact, I don't want to take the pressure of performing well, because when I take pressure of any sort, it doesn't work for me. I need to be relaxed and keep doing what I believe I know and what comes to me and what works for me," she said.

Kirti thinks it is important to remind oneself is that "success or failure of anything that you do in life is not in your hands".

"I am going to stick to this funda in my life. I have a bunch of interesting things lined up this year. It is exciting times ahead."

She will soon be seen in "Bard of Blood". The Netflix show is an adaptation of author Bilal Siddiqi's eponymous novel.