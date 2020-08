Sushant's sister Shweta shares explosive WhatsApp chat exchange of Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani and others on drugs wanting 'doobie', 'blueberry kush'

MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday (August 28) night shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get doobie, which Google defines as cannabis cigarette.

In another conversation, Samuel Miranda sends photographs of 'blueberry kush'. In still another chat, Siddharth Pithani confirms whether Sushant has got the doobs.

Shweta took to her unverified Twitter account to share screenshots from a WhatsApp group named 'NIFW'. The group members include names like Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and others. While most of the people involved in these chats can be identified by their names, identity of the mobile owner remains a mystery.

In a screenshot from July 30, 2019, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea writes, 'Doobie required'. To this, the WhatsApp group replies, 'Getting'. Reacting to Rhea's text, Aayush SSR writes, 'Rolling'.

Siddharth Pithani SSR comments, 'Miranda is here'.

The mobile owner replies, "Waterstones booking is cancelled for the day as required".

After a few more conversations, Rhea once again asks, "Do we have a doob?" To which the mobile owner, replies: "Checking. Rolling and getting."

In another screenshot shared by Sushant's sister, from a chat on on August 27, 2019, Samuel Miranda writes to the mobile owner, "AK47 aur blueberry kush. Check dis out". Miranda also shares a few photographs.

"What was going on? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR" Shweta captioned the screenshots.

In a separate tweet, Shweta shared four more screenshots. In one screenshot from July 21, 2019, the mobile owner writes to Aayush SSR, "Take doobies when you go." To this, Aayush SSR replies: "Always."

In another screenshot involving a group titled "Team SSR" from August 5, 2019, Siddharth Pithani SSR writes, "SSR has the doobs right?" To this, the mobile owner replies: "Yes."

A screenshot from August 14 reveals Samuel Miranda ordering the mobile owner to call Ashok, saying he has just "1 dube remaining." Miranda also says that he has been following up with Ashok since two days, and has told him to get it today.

A screenshot from a WhatsApp chat on July 21, 2019, has Showik Chakraborty writing to the mobile owner, "reach soon guys. And also tell Aayush to get doobies."

"What are we to conclude?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR," Shweta captioned the screenshots.

Retweeting both the tweets by Shweta, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted: "What? Shocked!!"

In a separate tweet, Shweta accused Rhea of lying in front of the media. She also questions her that how will she pay her EMIs and bills. Sushant's family members have accused Rhea and her kin of using Sushant's money for her personal benefits.

"You are worried about how you will be paying 17,000 in EMI, please tell me how are you paying the most expensive lawyer of India you have hired?? #RheaTheLiar," Shweta Singh Kirti writes in a tweet.

According to IANS report, ED officials on Friday summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in an investigation related to a money laundering case linked to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Arya has been told to appear before the enforcement agency's investigation officer on August 31.