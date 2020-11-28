Down the memory lane: Priyanka Chopra reminisces winning Padma Shri

New Delhi: From being a Desi girl to Hollywood’s new Diva, Priyanka Chopra is one fine actress who definitely has it all. The ‘Mary Kom’ actress recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of her receiving the country’s fourth highest civilian honour in 2016.

Sharing pictures from that day in Rashtrapati Bhavan when she was conferred the Padma Shri, she wrote, “When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family.”

She recalled how her entire family was there to witness her achievement. “My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami( aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony,” she added.

Reminiscing about her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, the actress wrote, “Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad...even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey.”

On the work front, Chopra has a lot in her kitty. She will next be seen in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘The White Tiger’ , starring opposite Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Chopra who is currently in the UK shooting for Jim Strouse’s ‘Text For You’, also featuring Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Sam Heughan, recently shared a selfie from the sets of the film.

Chopra has also bagged a role in Keanu Reeves’s ‘The Matrix 4’, the fourth franchise of the famous science fiction Matrix series.