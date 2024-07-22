Drashti Dhami Does Intense Workouts During Pregnancy, Netizens Call It Dangerous For Pregnant Women

Mumbai: Each pregnancy is different, and every mother embraces her motherhood like the most beautiful blessing ever. TV actress Drashti Dhami is currently enjoying her first pregnancy and just a few hours ago she dropped the video of doing an intense workout that is not very common in pregnancy. But Drashti doing the impossible and many mommies laud her for being so fit even in her pregnancy. Some netizens are expressing their concern over this intense workout video of the Empire actress.

Watch the video of Drashti Dhami doing an intense workout in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Drashti Dhami was seen wearing a fitted workout top paired with black shirts and doing all ten intense workouts which left many surprised. Sharing the video on her Instagram she mentioned doing this workout under the supervision of her doctor. "Cooking up a baby& some serious gains at the gym. Don’t worry I have got a doctor’s note for these reps. #MomBodInProgess" Disclaimer : Do not try this at home or anywhere else without your doctors/trainers supervision.

Here’s how netizens reacted

This video of Drashti has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and many are asking her to take rest during this time and it’s hit suitable to strain in this phase. One user commented, "It's a precious baby, it's better if u avoid all this gymming". Another said, "Take time to rest now with moderate activity. After the delivery anyways work is double and body becomes weak. Start pumping weights after baby is 6 months or whenever you feel like yourself again body and time wise". One more user said, "Who’s your doctor . He needs to be treated . Don’t lift the weight. Consult ayurveda doctors ." Isn't it dangerous for a pregnant women". While others called it a dangerous act for a pregnant women.

What’s your thought?

