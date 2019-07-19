Drashti Dhami flaunts beach body in black polka dot bikini — See pic

New Delhi: Popular television actress Drashti Dhami, who was last seen in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka', has taken a break from her busy schedule and is currently holidaying in Spain with husband Niraj Khemka. The duo is vacationing in Spain and having the time of their lives.

Drashti has also been making sure to sharing some sizzling, captivating pictures from her Spain vacay on social media for her fans.

The couple can be seen spending some romantic moments in Ibiza. In the latest picture that the actress has shared, she is seen flaunting her hot-bod in a black polka dot bikini. No wonder, she looked smoking hot in the photo. She captioned the picture as, "Breathtaking! U said sea???"

Drashti is known for her scintillating looks and mesmerizing persona and has appeared in a number of television serials like 'Geet', 'Madhubala', 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' among others. She has also acted in a few reality shows.

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil'. She has been included several times in '50 Sexiest Asian Women' list by Eastern Eye. She is also the winner of dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 in 2013.