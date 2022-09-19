NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

'Dream come true' for a young girl as she gets to dance with Kartik Aaryan- WATCH

It's been months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' revived Bollywood after the pandemic, and the craze for it is still on a high. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • It's been months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' revived Bollywood after the pandemic, and the craze for it is still on a high.
  • Most importantly, Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba made him more popular amongst kids than ever.

Trending Photos

'Dream come true' for a young girl as she gets to dance with Kartik Aaryan- WATCH

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is ruling the hearts like never before this year! The young superstar has made it to the headlines repeatedly and has made heads turn with the number of projects he has been signing lately. 

It's been months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' revived Bollywood after the pandemic, and the craze for it is still on a high. Most importantly, Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba made him more popular amongst kids than ever. 

Recently, the actor attended a Youth India Conclave in Jodhpur. After his interview with a leading trade analyst, the actor was joined by girl fans who ran up the stage in a frenzy to dance with him on his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track.

Taking to social media, the fan girl shared a video of the event, writing, "Prisha’s dream come true of performing with @kartikaaryan" 

Recently, in big news Rooh Baba's character was developed into a comic book character considering his major fan-following amongst young kids and family audiences.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

Live Tv

Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan videokartik aaryan fansKartik Aaryan cute momentsKartik Aaryan cute fanKartik Aaryan viral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus