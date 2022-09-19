'Dream come true' for a young girl as she gets to dance with Kartik Aaryan- WATCH

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is ruling the hearts like never before this year! The young superstar has made it to the headlines repeatedly and has made heads turn with the number of projects he has been signing lately.

It's been months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' revived Bollywood after the pandemic, and the craze for it is still on a high. Most importantly, Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba made him more popular amongst kids than ever.

Recently, the actor attended a Youth India Conclave in Jodhpur. After his interview with a leading trade analyst, the actor was joined by girl fans who ran up the stage in a frenzy to dance with him on his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track.

Taking to social media, the fan girl shared a video of the event, writing, "Prisha’s dream come true of performing with @kartikaaryan"

Recently, in big news Rooh Baba's character was developed into a comic book character considering his major fan-following amongst young kids and family audiences.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next.