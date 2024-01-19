Dream Girl 2 Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Talks About His Victorious Journey In Bollywood

New Delhi: Raaj Shaandilyaa is an Indian Television and Bollywood writer, director, and producer. He hails from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

He began his career in the year 2006. From 2007 to 2014, Shaandilyaa was a lead writer and content director for the Sony Entertainment Television series, Comedy Circus.



He has inscribed approximately 350 scripts for Krishna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, along with 200 scripts for the renowned comedian Kapil Sharma.

Shaandilyaa holds a record in the Limca Book of Records in the year 2013 for crafting 625 scripts.

In 2015, he wrote dialogue for the picture, 'Welcome Back'.The following year 2016, he crafted dialogues for the flick 'Freaky Ali'. In the subsequent year 2017, he furthermore penned dialogues for the Sanjay Dutt starrer film 'Bhoomi'.

In 2019, he made his directorial debut with the 100 crore-grosser movie, 'Dream Girl' being the biggest hit of Ayushmann Khurrana's career as well.

In 2022, he produced and wrote the story for 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.In the same year, he produced, directed, and wrote the screenplay for the famous web series 'The Great Weddings of Munnes.'

In 2023, he has written and directed 'Dream Girl 2', the ethereal sequel to the 2019 film 'Dream Girl'. 'Dream Girl 2' created history once again and this movie also proved to be a super successful film of Raaj Shaandilyaa's career.

'Dream Girl' and ' Dream Girl 2' both the movies managed to enter the 100 crore club at the box office.

'Dream Girl 2' released along with 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2' but still established a milestone. The real-life story of Raaj Shaandilyaa is no less than the story of a movie.

Shaandilyaa belongs to a middle-class family and has seen the hardships of life like a common man. His family members wanted him to either do a 9 to 5 job or handle a family business like any other ordinary man. But, he always had big dreams. This was the mere reason that he did not decide to struggle and take up a job; on the other hand, he wanted to be self-reliant.

This decision and struggle did not go in vain, as he soon became an established writer and director of Bollywood after the megahit movie 'Dream Girl'.

Raaj quotes, " One day he had just come to Mumbai to see off his relatives, and finally made up his mind to find stability and settle down in Mumbai itself."

Raaj Shaandilyaa thrives to give the Bollywood industry great cinemas. He has recently announced the seven slates of movies. These movies will be across different genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent, and music with numerous actors and production scales along with explicit writing, ensuring to entertain the audience.

Recently, he has proclaimed the movie, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri after the victory of 'Dream Girl 2'.

We are sure that the 100 crore director Raaj Shaandilyaa will continue to amuse the audience by giving more box office hits shortly.