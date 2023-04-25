topStoriesenglish2599024
NewsLifestylePeople
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Rana Naidu 2: Abhishek Banerjee's Top Upcoming Roles

Abhishek Banerjee's interesting line-up includes Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 along with Dream Girl 2, Apurva, and Section 84 respectively.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Rana Naidu 2: Abhishek Banerjee's Top Upcoming Roles

New Delhi: Talented actor Abhishek Banerjee has managed to make his niche place among audiences' hearts with his impressive roles including Jaana, Hathoda Tyagi, and Jaffa among others. He has his bag full of meaty characters reprising in the second part of the superhit franchise. Be it Stree 2, Dream Girl 2, or Bhediya 2, Abhishek is all set to bring back his characters which the fans loved. 

Taking an example, the director of Stree and Bhediya, Amar Kaushik is creating a universe of Horror comedy in which Abhishek's character of Jaana plays a very crucial role. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Moreover, Abhishek's characters in these films are both interrelated to each other and play an equally important part and that undoubtedly helps the film to develop a connection with the audience. Rana Naidu season 2 was recently announced and we are now more excited to see what more Abhishek is about to bring to the screen as Jaafa. 

On the work front, Abhishek's interesting line-up includes Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 along with Dream Girl 2, Apurva, and Section 84 respectively.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?