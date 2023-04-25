Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Rana Naidu 2: Abhishek Banerjee's Top Upcoming Roles

New Delhi: Talented actor Abhishek Banerjee has managed to make his niche place among audiences' hearts with his impressive roles including Jaana, Hathoda Tyagi, and Jaffa among others. He has his bag full of meaty characters reprising in the second part of the superhit franchise. Be it Stree 2, Dream Girl 2, or Bhediya 2, Abhishek is all set to bring back his characters which the fans loved.

Taking an example, the director of Stree and Bhediya, Amar Kaushik is creating a universe of Horror comedy in which Abhishek's character of Jaana plays a very crucial role.

Moreover, Abhishek's characters in these films are both interrelated to each other and play an equally important part and that undoubtedly helps the film to develop a connection with the audience. Rana Naidu season 2 was recently announced and we are now more excited to see what more Abhishek is about to bring to the screen as Jaafa.

On the work front, Abhishek's interesting line-up includes Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 along with Dream Girl 2, Apurva, and Section 84 respectively.