'Dream Girl' is a masala film: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his upcoming release "Dream Girl" is one of the most commercial films of his career, and that the film will wholly entertain the audience.

"'Dream Girl' is a unique film because I have recited some of my dialogues in a girl's voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film 'Article 15'," said Ayushmann, adding: "'Dream Girl' is a masala film and it's my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot."

The actor was interacting with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai, at a party hosted by the makers of his 2018 release, "Andhadhun", to celebrate the film's success. Ayushmann recently won the National Award as Best Actor for his role in the film, while "Andhadhun" was feted with the Best Hindi Film award. 

"I think 'Andhadhun' is a genre-defining film because people haven't made such a film. It is dark, humorous and, at the same time, it pulled the family audience to the theatres. It has changed people's perspective of watching films and also did well in the overseas market, which is very exciting," said Ayushmann. 

Currently, the actor is having a dream run at the box-office. His last five films -- "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Andhadhun", "Badhaai Ho" and "Article 15" -- fared well. Asked if the consecutive success of his recent releases creates pressure, he said: "I think more than the pressure, you get an encouragement from the audience to do something new, different, entertaining and out-of-the-box." 

He will receive the National Award from the President of India soon. Is he excited? "I am eagerly waiting for the day when the National Award is handed to me. I feel it's every actor's dream to win a National Award. I never thought I would win this award for ‘Andhadhun' but I am glad that we made this film because I feel National Awards are a collective team effort," he replied.

Ayushmann's new film "Dream Girl" releases on September 13. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor. 

 

