'Dream Girl' Pooja To Visit A Call Center And Fans Are Excited

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shandilya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Dream Girl' Pooja To Visit A Call Center And Fans Are Excited Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by Ektaa R. Kapoor, is preparing for the release of Dream Girl 2, starring the multifaceted Ayushmann Khurrana in the compelling characters of Pooja and Karam. Right from the beginning the makers have pulled off an interesting campaign for the film to introduce the rejuvenated charm of Pooja,  while they recently unveiled a fascinating and entertaining trailer. Continuing the spree, the makers are now on a hunt for a call center while we all assume what is it going to be for. 

According to a source close to the project, "The makers are looking for a call center in Delhi or Gurugram where the lead Ayushmann Khurrana might visit. However, it's not confirmed which call center they will be visiting and more details on the same will be disclosed soon."

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shandilya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

