Dream Girl to Janhit Mein Jaari- Nushrratt Bharuccha’s BEST performances till date!

The actress who was last seen in the movie 'Janhit mein Jaari' will be next seen in the film 'Ram Setu' starring alongside actor Akshay Kumar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Dream Girl completes 3 years today
  • The film also starred actor Ayushmaan Khurrana
  • The actress will be next seen in the movie 'Ram Setu'

New Delhi: The actress has come a long way since her debut, and in these years she has shown tremendous growth and development. Time and again, the star has proved herself as an actress with the kinds of projects she has taken on, and now as Dream Girl turns 3 years old today, here is a look back at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s most dynamic, entertaining, versatile and amusing performances so far:
 
Punchnama Series- Neha

Nushratt's portrayal of Ruchika Khan in the Punchnama series was merely another journey. They not only fell in love with the cast, but Nushratt's performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety caused her to lose the nickname Punchnama Girl, which they had known her by for years.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- Sweety 

The audience was left wanting to see more of Nushrratt after watching her depiction of the cheeky, astute, sly, and seductive Sweety. The audience around the quarters had finally recognised Nushrratt for her name and her talent, and there was no looking back.

Dream Girl-  Mahi Rajput

Nushrratt was able to give a completely different and fresh performance in this movie. she gave a powerful stereotype shattering performance in Dream Girl next to Ayushmann Khurrana. To date, film is appreciated and talked about. Dream girl is her one of the best performances so far.

Chhorii- Sakshi Devi

After giving several commercial hits, Nushratt has also given a critically acclaimed film with Chhorii, in which she played Sakshi Devi. Her followers got to see a different side of her as an actor through this, and witnessing her transform into the role brings her audience the most pure joy.

Janhit Mein Jaari - Manokamna 

Just like a previous few films, Nushrratt chose to voice out social stigmas and problems through her film Janhit Mein Jaari. She played the character with utmost conviction and it much loved and appreciated by the audiences and critics alike.

