Drishyam Actress Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Share First Glimpse Of Newborn Baby

Mumbai: Finally, new parents in town Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta on Thursday shared a first picture after welcoming their baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Vatsal treated fans with a picture from the hospital featuring his wife Ishita and his baby boy. Sheth family happily posed for the camera and they didn’t reveal the face of their baby boy.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.” As soon as the picture was uploaded the actor, the fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to pour in love and blessings.

Shabir Ahluwalia dropped heart emojis. Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Congratulations.” Kushal Tandon commented, “Mubarak mere bhai.” Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Congratulations guys blessings and best wishes.”



Mahekk Chahal posted, “Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy . God bless.” Vatsal and Ishita welcomed their first child on Wednesday. Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.

Ishita announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita was last seen in the thriller film ‘Drishyam 2’ alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster.

Vatsal, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Pan-India film ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

He recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also stars Helly Shah. Excited about the project, Vatsal said, "This film is really special and it was an amazing experience shooting for it as we have shot it in Somnath, Dwarka and the last schedule was shot in Daman! We have wrapped the film and it's finally done."