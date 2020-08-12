हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nishikant Kamat

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat battles chronic liver disease, condition critical but stable

The AIG Hospital has released the health bulletin of the filmmaker stating that his condition is critical as he remains in the ICU but is stable. 

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat battles chronic liver disease, condition critical but stable
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Latta Pathak

New Delhi: Bollywood's revered filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital in Gachchibowli, Hyderabad. The filmmaker was hospitalised on July 31, 2020. As per reports, the filmmaker was previously battling liver cirrhosis.

The AIG Hospital has released the health bulletin of the filmmaker stating that his condition is critical as he remains in the ICU but is stable. 

The 50-year-old director made his debut in Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005. Before that, he acted in Hindi movie 'Hava Aney Dey' (2004) and a Marathi movie 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' for which he turned the writer as well. He won the coveted National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi for debut film 'Dombivali Fast' in 2006.

He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' in 2008. Nishikant was again seen on-screen in a negative role 'Rocky Handsome'.

He directed movies like 'Force', 'Lai Bhaari', 'Drishyam' starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which was a south remake of the same name and a major blockbuster earning rave reviews. 

Nishikant helmed projects like 'Rocky Handsome', 'Madaari', 'Fugay', 'Daddy', 'Julie 2', 'Bhavesh Joshi' amongst Hindi, Tamil and Marathi films.

 

