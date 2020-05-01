Driving Home Ma: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'enroute Mumbai' as she misses father Rishi Kapoor's last rites

New Delhi: The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on April 30, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in Delhi was unable to attend her father's last rites due to lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. She, however, got the permission to travel by road after Delhi police issued a pass to her to travel to Mumbai.

Besides Riddhima, her industrialist husband Bharat Sahni, daughter Samara and few other family members got the permission.

While she is en route Mumbai which is a 1,400 kilometres journey from Delhi by road, Riddhima got emotional and shared her Enroute journey picture on Instagram along with other pictures with father Rishi Kapoor, asking him to come back. Here's a screengrab:

The last rites were performed on April 30, Thursday evening at the Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with other relatives and friends paid a tearful adieu with a heavy heart to the man who brought charm alive to the silver screens.

Family members and close friends reached the venue to pay their last respects. Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains reached the crematorium in a flower-decorated ambulance from Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital as the legendary actor truly deserved a befitting farewell on his final journey.

Here's wishing the family strength and positivity to sail through these tough times.

May his soul rest in peace!