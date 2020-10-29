Drop everything else and check out gorgeous pics of wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier!

New Delhi: Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her 'wink' act in debut movie song went viral on social media. An avid social media user, Priya's latest bunch of happy pictures on Instagram are simply jaw-dropping.

She can be seen posing with her friends. Take a look here:

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.