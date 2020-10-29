हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Drop everything else and check out gorgeous pics of wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier!

Priya Prakash Varrier became a household name along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral.

Drop everything else and check out gorgeous pics of wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her 'wink' act in debut movie song went viral on social media. An avid social media user, Priya's latest bunch of happy pictures on Instagram are simply jaw-dropping.

She can be seen posing with her friends. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

 

Priya Prakash Varrierpriya prakashwink girlPriya Prakash Varrier pics
