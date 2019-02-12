हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Rajput

Drop everything else and check out Mira Rajput's latest pic blast—See inside

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's stunning wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is slowly and steadily learning the art of social media. The gorgeous mommy shared a picture on Instagram recently and must we say that the photo will leave you intrigued.

Mira looks like a ray of sunshine in the click which looks like from a photoshoot. She has shared a series of pictures and the latest one is simply stunning. The look in her eyes is daunting and makes us wonder if ever movies are on her check-list.

See photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

there is a voice that doesn’t use words, listen

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sunkissed

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Well, she surely can try out acting—at least these pictures are compelling enough to hope that she thinks about joining showbiz.

The young and pretty Mira is an avid user of the social media platform and most often shares incredible posts which are either pictures or videos.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

Hubby Shahid is busy working on 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

 

Mira RajputShahid Kapoormira rajput kapoormira rajput picsmira rajput photos
Russian boy sings Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Main Shayar To Nahin' on talent show, leaves judges awestruck—Watch

