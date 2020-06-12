Drop everything else and check out these jaw-dropping unseen pics of Ananya Panday and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor!

New Delhi: Actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey's darling daughter Ananya has been a headline maker ever since her debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of the Year 2' in 2019 along woth Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The Dharma production was helmed by Punit Malhotra.

In a short span of time, Ananya Panday has managed to win a million hearts and her massive 12 million fan army on Instagram is solid proof of it. Recently, she posted a a few unseen pictures of hers along with BFF Shanaya Kapoor and must we say that the two girls are rocking it!

Check out her post here:

The throwback pictures are breaking the internet and rightly so!

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are close friends since childhood and more often than not we see their social media interactions making headlines.

While Ananya has made her debut, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Meanwhile, Suhana is yet to enter the world of movies and currently studying abroad.