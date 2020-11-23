Drugs case: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail pleas to be heard on Tuesday

New Delhi: The bail applications of TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the weekend, will be now heard on Tuesday. Initially, the hearing was scheduled for today. However, while speaking to Zee News, Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the NCB will today file its replies on the couple's bail pleas and hearing will be held on Tuesday.

"I am busy with other cases today, we will request for some other date of argument," Atul Sarpande said.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were sent to judicial custody till December 4 by a Mumbai court on Sunday.

"Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of Bharti Singh and recovered cannabis from both places.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.