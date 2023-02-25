‘Drunk’ Kashmera Shah Kisses Hubby Krushna Abhishek As She Poses For Paps, Leaves Him Embarrassed- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Kashmera Shah never fails to stun her fans with her bold and hot looks and often shares her sizzling pictures on social media. However, recently, the actress grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. Kashmera was clicked by the paparazzi at a party, however, the actress seemed in a very jolly mood as she posed for them. Just then, her husband Krushna Abhishek came to take her inside, however, Kashmera grabbed him tightly and kissed him on the lips.

Yes, you heard it right. In the video, Kashmera could be seen locking lips while Krushna gets embarrassed at her behaviour and tries to pull her inside the room. Just then, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary appeared and posed for the paparazzi.

Fans speculated that Kashmera was very drunk and that is why she behaved in such an embarrassing way. “Kashmera is drunk i think,” a user commented. “What the hell is wrong with her,” added another user.

Kashmera is very active on social media and often treats her fans with her glam photos. She is also known to speak her mind and often grabs headlines for her bold statements.

Kashmera Shah married to popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek. The couple met while shooting for a film in 'Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya'. The two kept their wedding under wraps for several years. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy in the year 2017.