Duchess of Cambridge receives COVID-19 vaccine shot, fans go gaga over her easy-going look

London: The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, on Sunday shared that she had received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 39-year old royal took to the official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and informed her followers that she took the first dose on Saturday (local time).

This comes after her husband Prince William-the Duke of Cambridge received his first dose of COVID-19, a week ago. The UK-wide vaccine rollout was expanded to people in their 30s earlier this month.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing," Kate tweeted along with a picture of her getting the vaccination shot.

Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing. pic.twitter.com/h427iT0n4x — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 29, 2021

In the snap, Kate is seen sporting a casual look inclusive of a pastel shade slim fit top and high waist straight jeans. Despite being decked up, she carried a completely different look from what she dons usually and fans are going gaga over her easy-breezy style.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the latest addition to the royals who got vaccinated against the deadly infection. Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late grandfather Prince Philip received their first doses in January.

William's father Prince Charles along with his wife Camilla also received their first doses in February.

Another 3,398 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, down from 4,182 cases reported Friday, which was the highest daily number since April 1, according to official figures released Saturday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,480,945, according to official figures.

The UK also reported another seven coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 127,775. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.