Dulquer Salmaan is 25 films old

Mumbai: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films as well, says his upcoming Tamil romance, "Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal", is his 25th film and that makes it special.

"'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' is an interesting story and I am really excited to be a part of this one, with such a fantastic cast and crew. This also happens to be my 25th film and that makes it even more special for me," the "Karwaan" actor said.

The quirky rom-com, directed by Desingh Periyasamy, also stars Rakshan, Ritu Varma and Niranjani Ahathian.

Periyasamy assures the audience "this fun-filled movie will entertain the audience".

With this production, co-produced by Anto Joseph Film Company, Viacom18 Studios make an entry into the Tamil film market.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said: "I have always been fascinated with the content that is offered to the Tamil audience and I am excited to be collaborating with Anto Joseph for our big entry into this market with 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal'."