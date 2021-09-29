Durga Puja 2021: Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy and Vidya Balan show how to add desi twist to festive wear!

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season of Navratri 2021, everyone is wondering what to wear for one of the major festivals celebrated in India. This 9-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The word Navratri has been derived from Sanskrit, where Nava means nine and Ratris nights.

So, here are some basic tips for all those ladies who are still in a dilemma about what to wear this festive season. Well, we have chalked out few desi styles of our Bollywood beauties who surely know how to carry it, and that too with grace.

Check the list here:

1. Bipasha Basu

During a recent event, Bipasha graced the award night in a Masaba Gupta ensemble which is a perfect and simple look for the festival. She was styled by Eshaa Amiin as she opted for a yellow printed kurta along with palazzo and she completed her look with a pink dupatta.

2. Mouni Roy

Mouni surely knows how to carry traditional wear with grace. Recently the beautiful diva was seen wearing a paper silk saree and looked gorgeous as ever.

3. Vidya Balan

Vidya who is also a Bengali has always impressed her fans with her dressing sense. She has a huge variety of sarees in her wardrobe and is often seen experimenting with her looks by pairing them with different sarees and designer blouses. Apart from Navratri, she has worn beautiful sarees at other festivals as well.