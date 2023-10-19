New Delhi: Hombale Films' Kannada action-thriller 'Kantara' is one of the biggest Box Office blockbusters of Indian cinema. The film received love and appreciation for its storytelling and beautifully adressing the conflict between man and nature. It's more than a year since the release of Rishab Shetty's directorial and seems like its craze from the audience is just not settling down. While the craze of 'Kantara' was witnessed during the Ganapati festival, now it has taken over the Navaratri as well with the Durga idols and decorations made on the Kantara theme.

Kantara Ganapati idols went on to become a rage when Kantara-themed Ganapati pandals went on to become a big attraction, ahead of which the craze followed up in the Navaratri festival too. While the nation is currently celebrating the Navaratri festival, a fully decked-up Kantara-themed Durga pandal and Idol in Kolkata has been seen in Kolkata. The most underrated Durga puja of Kolkata has certainly grabbed the eyeballs of the masses and gained popularity.

'Kantara' was released in 2022 and went on to set its rule across the nation and abroad. The film shocked the nation and became a sleeper hit over the night with extremely amazing word of mouth by the audience. The film crossed the mark of 100 crore in the Hindi language. Moreover, it was one of the most divine experiences for everyone who witnessed the movie in theatres.

Apart from this, Hombale Films is currently working on next part of 'Kantara' which is going to be a prequel. Apart from which they have Telugu action-thriller 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Tinnu Anand. The film is set for release on December 22, 2023.